Regenerative, organic, and delicious

Organic, natural, biodynamic, now regenerative organic: It’s easy to get confused by all these terms. Do they matter, or is it just marketing hype?

I think it matters, at least as one of many points to consider in choosing a wine, but not necessarily the only one. I don’t buy organic or biodynamic wine all the time myself, but I feel good about it when I do. Apparently I’m not the only one, as world and national sales and production statistics suggest that the market for organic wine is growing.

Personally, I’m happy to let the wine testify. I’m not entirely convinced that organic and biodynamic practices show up in the bottle in a way that can be detected in a blind tasting. But based on experience, I respect producers who have chosen to undertake the considerable extra effort necessary to practice sustainable agriculture and tread lightly on the earth. I think maybe that shows up in the bottle.

That’s certainly the case for today’s featured wine, Tablas Creek Patelin de Tablas.

Its producer, Tablas Creek Vineyard of California’s Paso Robles region, is one of my favorite California wineries. A 35-year-old joint venture between the Perrin family of the Southern Rhône’s iconic Château de Beaucastel, and the Haas family of the respected U.S. importer Vineyard Brands, it was a leader in the development of Rhône-style blends in California.

Long focused on vineyard management and maximizing terroir in the wines, Tablas Creek’s vineyards have been certified organic since 2003; they began incorporating biodynamic techniques across the estate vineyard in 2010, even introducing a herd of sheep, alpacas, and donkeys to naturally trim and fertilize the soil. Tablas Creek received biodynamic certification in 2017.

Capping these achievements, Tablas Creek became the world’s first Regenerative Organic Certified® vineyard in 2020 and the first Regenerative Organic Certified® gold-level vineyard in 2022, committing to soil health, animal welfare, and farmworker fairness. I salute this commitment, and I recomment Tablas Creek not only because of this but for the high quality of its wines.

All that effort, not to mention heritage, doesn’t come cheap. Tablas Creek’s top line, Esprit de Tablas/Beaucastel, retails at the winery in the $70 range. Its second tier, Cotes de Tablas, commands around $40. The relative economy tier, Patelin de Tablas, sells for $28 at the winery and can be found at some shops for a few dollars less.

The Rhône-style grapes for Patelin are not grown in Tablas Creek’s estate vineyards but grown on neighboring properties using Tablas’s vine cuttings. “Patelin” is French slang for “neighborhood,” “small town,” even “backwater:” places where most uf us don’t go much. But I’m mighty glad that Tablas Creek does!

Today’s Tasting Report

Tablas Creek Patelin de Tablas Paso Robles ($29.99)

Certified organic and biodynamic Syrah (43%), Grenache (28%), Mourvèdre and Counoise (6%), Tablas Creek Patelin de Tablas is a dark ruby color with a clear edge. Subtle ripe raspberries show in the aroma, with back notes of plums and a hint of black pepper. That refreshing mix of berries, plums, and pepper carries over in the medium-bodied flavor, shaped by firm but gentle acidity and tannic astringency that becomes more apparent in the long, balanced finish. Moderate 12.5% alcohol is a pleasure to find in a California red. U.S. importer: Tablas Creek Vineyard, Paso Robles, Calif. (Feb. 27, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests several specific pairings: Grilled meat, pastas with meat sauces, roast pork loin, beef stew, and beef or pork stir-fries. All those meat-based choices make sense, but to find a plant-based option I crafted an intense risotto loaded with roasted red and golden beets.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s delicious now, but will reward aging. Assuming good cellar conditions, I don’t doubt that it will be good, and evolve, through the end of the 2020s at least.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com’s $28 average U.S. retail matches the winery price; I paid a buck or two more, but is widely available for a few dollars less. It’s definitely a quality red that not only merits an upper $20s price but can compete against higher-dollar Rhône-style reds. “Based on critic scores and price,” Wine-Searcher reports, “this wine represents outstanding value.”

WEB LINK:

Here’s a detailed fact sheet on the 2021 Patelin de Tablas on the winery page. For more on the full Patelin de Tablas line, current vintages in red, white, and rosé and even a box wine, see this winery page.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Tablas Creek Patelin de Tablas on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about Tablas Creek and browse its portfolio at this Wine-Searcher link.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to learn more about California’s Paso Robles wine region and find links to a variety of Paso Robles wines.

