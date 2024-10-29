Two Umbrian white wines from Tenuta Alzatura

Tenuta Alzatura is one of the five estates in Italy owned by the Cecchi family, who are committed to organic farming in all their vineyards (four in Tuscany, one in Umbria (learn more here).

One vineyard, Tenuta Alzatura, has been organic since 2021, and

recently I received two new Tenuta Alzaturan Umbrian white wines. My report is below.

Though Umbria is known for its red wines, particularly Sagrantino, it produces some excellent white wines. One of my favorites is made from the Trebbiano Spolentino grape, a grape known for its aromatic qualities and its sustained acidity.

As is my preference, we tasted these wines with my wife’s superb cooking. The first wine was a 2023 Cortili Montefalco DOC Bianco, a 100% Trebbiano Spolentino grape 12.5% alcohol offering. Fermented in stainless steel and aged for 6 months in the bottle, the Cortili we tasted with Polo Involtino, served with light cream and tomato sauce pasta. The wine was a pale yellow in color with a very light fruit nose. It finished medium smooth and slightly acidic. It was an excellent example of a young Trebbiano Spolentino and I rated it a 90.

The other wine was the jewel of Tenuta Alzatura’s white wines, a 2021 Aria Di Casa Montefalco DOC Bianco. This offering was a 13% alcohol, 100% Trebbiano Spolentino grape organic wine. After fermentation, it was aged 10 months in oak barriques, followed by 6 months in the bottle. We tasted the Aria Di Casa with one of my wife’s New Orleans specialties, Mirliton stuffed with shrimp, Italian breadcrumbs and cheese, and accompanied by spaghetti in basil pasta. The Aria Di Casa was pale yellow in color with a fruity, aromatic nose. It finished medium and very smooth. I really liked this superb example of Trebbiano Spolentino, and rated it a 92/93.

My thanks go to the Cecchi family for sending these wines. They are a fine example of the high-quality white wines available in Umbria.