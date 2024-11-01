les Chardons Touraine Sauvignon Blanc

Thierry Chardon les Chardons 2022 Touraine Sauvignon Blanc ($16.99)

White grapefruit aromas lead in this fresh and appealing Touraine Sauvignon Blanc from Tierry Chardon, followed by more subtle notes of fresh-cut grass that characterize the variety. Mixed citrus flavors emerge with balanced, crisp acidity that lingers in a long, refreshing finish. Made from organically grown grapes, it is fermented with ambient yeast, and uses minimal sulfiting for preservation. Alcohol content is moderate at 13%. U.S. importer: Zev Rosine Selections Wines, Brooklyn, NY, a Maximilien Selection. (Oct. 30, 2024)

