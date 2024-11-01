Let’s try a Loire Sauvignon Blanc

What’s good from the Loire? I can hear you yelling “Chenin Blanc!” That makes sense. But let’s not overlook the potential of Loire Sauvignon Blanc.

What do you think? In today’s edition we’ll celebrate a good-value Loire Sauvignon Blanc. If you’re a fan, tell us about your favorite!

When Chenin Blanc is good, it’s really good, and its success in the Loire Valley has made it the trademark wine of this northwestern French wine region known for its stately chateaux and excellent white wines.

Sauvignon Blanc, on the other hand, as I discussed a couple of months ago, is a grape that some wine lovers love to hate. Its aromatic profile doesn’t appeal to everyone, and its flavors can vary widely depending on growing conditions—from grassy and green-pepperish to bright and citrusy.

In the Loire Valley, however, Sauvignon Blanc shines. The cool climate enhances its lively acidity, and it excels in the Eastern Loire’s Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé regions, which are synonymous with high-quality Sauvignon Blanc. The Touraine region, near the historic city of Tours, also produces excellent Sauvignon Blanc and Chenin Blanc, as well as some of the Loire’s rarer red and rosé wines.

This week’s featured wine, Thierry Chardon Touraine les Chardons, is an excellent example of Touraine Sauvignon Blanc. Veering neither to the grassy nor the citric extreme, it takes a tasty middle road that’s balanced, crisply acidic, and easy to enjoy. It’s organic, sustainable and minimally sulfited, and it offers excellent quality-price ratio for less than $20.

Today’s Tasting Report

Thierry Chardon les Chardons 2022 Touraine Sauvignon Blanc ($16.99)

White grapefruit aromas lead in this fresh and appealing Touraine Sauvignon Blanc from Tierry Chardon, followed by more subtle notes of fresh-cut grass that characterize the variety. Mixed citrus flavors emerge with balanced, crisp acidity that lingers in a long, refreshing finish. Made from organically grown grapes, it is fermented with ambient yeast, and uses minimal sulfiting for preservation. Alcohol content is moderate at 13%. U.S. importer: Zev Rosine Selections Wines, Brooklyn, NY, a Maximilien Selection. (Oct. 30, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: Versatile and food-friendly, it pairs well with a range of dishes, from freshwater fish and salmon to roast poultry, pork chops, goat cheese, and tofu.

WHEN TO DRINK: There’s no rush to consume it, but it’s not a wine for aging. Enjoy it within three or four years after the vintage.

VALUE:

My $17 local price compares with Wine-Searcher.com’s $18 average U.S. retail. It’s a fine value in the upper teens and is widely available for a dollar or two less.

WEB LINK:

Producer l’Aumonier offers a fact sheet in French at this link.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for les Chardons Touraine Sauvignon Blanc on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about the wines of Touraine, the heart of the Loire Valley, at this Wine-Searcher link.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to discover Sauvignon Blanc and browse the global variety of this white grape.

