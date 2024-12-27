Ken Wright Cellars 2023 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir ($29.99)

Certified organic and sustainably grown, Ken Wright Cellars Willamette Valley Pinot Noir shows an attractive cherry color, dark but clear. Mixed berry scents mingle, blending strawberry, cranberry, and blueberry with notes of plum, a whiff of kiwi fruit, and a subtle hint of roses. Its balanced and appealing flavor harmonizes the aromas with food-friendly acidity in a smooth texture. Matured in a combination of stainless steel and neutral French oak barrels, this wine highlights the natural sweetness of the fruit without itself being sweet. 13.2% alcohol. (Dec. 25, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: This appealing Pinot Noir is versatile and food-friendly, pairing well with a range of fare from roast or grilled poultry, beef, and lamb to cheese and charcuterie, almonds and olives, and festive vegan entrees.

WHEN TO DRINK: Ken Wright Cellars suggests drinking the 2023 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir from now through 2032, and – assuming good cellar conditions – that eight-year aging window makes sense. It’s ready to be enjoyed right now, though, so don’t feel bad if you don’t want to wait.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com’s database shows $26 average U.S. retail price for this wine. The winery sells it online for $28, and I paid $30 for it locally. Frankly, this high-quality Willamette Valley Pinot ranks as a good value throughout this range and into the $30s. Wine-Searcher ranks it an outstanding value based on the site’s Quality Price Ratio calculations.

WEB LINK:

Here’s Ken Wright’s fact sheet on the 2023 Pinot Noir.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Ken Wright Willamette Valley Pinot Noir on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about Ken Wright Cellars and find its wines and vendors at this Wine-Searcher link.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link for an overview of Pinot Noir worldwide, with links to scores of specific wines and vendors.