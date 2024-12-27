Wine for the holidays

Today is the third day of Christmas, the third day of Hanukkah, the second day of Kwanzaa, and don’t forget Festivus. What wine should we open?

From Thanksgiving Day through all the winter holidays and on to the New Year and beyond, this is the season, in my opinion, to open up something a little special for festive enjoyment.

Holiday wine! Did you open anything special with the holiday feast? Tell us about it!

But what should this holiday treat be? That’s completely up to you and may vary depending on your preferences, the possibility of pairing with dishes on the festive table, and, of course, your budget.

Perhaps in a semi-conscious quest for comfort, I’ll generally stick with wines from regions and varieties that I favor, saving explorations into offbeat grapes and little-known regions for less festive occasions. This generally leads me to France, Italy, and occasionally New World wine areas that carry on the wine traditions of their ancestors. Extra credit for smaller producers making certified organic wines from sustainablly grown grapes, a nuance I consider desirable but not mandatory.

Matching with festive fare is less of a priority for me, given that the wines I’m likely to choose tend to be broadly food-friendly and capable of serving with just about anything on a holiday table. Or failing that, for pleasurable sipping before or after dinner.

Cost? That’s more of a factor for me: Based on fiscal need and on this publication’s long focus on affordable wines of quality that taste more expensive than they actually cost, I’m loath to make a three-figure investment in even a very special wine for a holiday. On the other hand, a special occasion certainly justifies rising above what I like to pay for a good, not fancy, everyday dinner wine.

That represents an ideal range from $10 to $20 for everyday wines in my budget, rising to $30 or even $40 for the special occasion (and to review for our biweekly paying subscribers.)

So where did these rules lead me for this year’s holiday dinner? Pinot Noir was a natural choice, and while I love Burgundy, only the most basic options fit into even my special-occasion budget.

New World Pinot is typically less predictable in style, and I’m no fan of the high-alcohol versions that, however pricey and sought-after they may be, often land a long way from their Burgundian heritage.

Oregon Pinot Noir, however, can be an exceptional choice. While they can get pricey too, they rarely reach Burgundian heights; and good value options abound, especially if you’re willing to stretch your budget a bit for the holidays.

It’s hard to go wrong with Pinot Noir from Oregon’s Willamette Valley. This lovely broad valley nestles between the Pacific Coast Range and the Cascade Mountains, which protect it from weather extremes on both sides, providing long summers with hot days and cool evenings followed by moderate autumns: ideal weather for wine grapes .

Pronounced “Will-AM-it,” not “WILL-uh-mit,” the valley flanks the Willamette River for 150 miles from just south of Portland to the neighborhood of Eugene, home of the University of Oregon. The valley houses more than 800 vineyards associated with some 700 wineries, comprising more than two-thirds of Oregon’s wine production.

Nestled within the valley are 11 smaller American Viticultural Areas (appellations). In addition to its flagship Pinot Noir grape, the valley produces Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Chardonnay, Riesling, and more.

We’re here for the Pinot Noir today, though, and I found a splendid example for the holiday in our featured wine, Ken Wright Cellars 2023 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir. Priced at $28 from the winery, it sits at the affordable end of the 19 single-vineyard and specific appellation Pinot Noirs currently available on the Ken Wright website, which range from $38 to $115. But even this lower-priced Pinot offers an appealing example of what Willamette – and Ken Wright – have to offer.

At $30 locally, I would normally have to lock this tasting report behind our subscription paywall. For the holidays, however, I’m opening it up to all readers. Happy whatever-your-choice-of-holiday, and may you enjoy peace and joy in the New Year.

Support The 30 Second Wine Advisor with your paid-tier subscription. For $5 per month or $50 for a year (a 17% saving), you’ll receive additional wine notes funded by your subscriptions, gain quick direct access through Substack for wine-related questions, and gain my real appreciation for your support.

Today’s Tasting Report

Ken Wright Cellars 2023 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir ($29.99)

Certified organic and sustainably grown, Ken Wright Cellars Willamette Valley Pinot Noir shows an attractive cherry color, dark but clear. Mixed berry scents mingle, blending strawberry, cranberry, and blueberry with notes of plum, a whiff of kiwi fruit, and a subtle hint of roses. Its balanced and appealing flavor harmonizes the aromas with food-friendly acidity in a smooth texture. Matured in a combination of stainless steel and neutral French oak barrels, this wine highlights the natural sweetness of the fruit without itself being sweet. 13.2% alcohol. (Dec. 25, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: This appealing Pinot Noir is versatile and food-friendly, pairing well with a range of fare from roast or grilled poultry, beef, and lamb to cheese and charcuterie, almonds and olives, and festive vegan entrees.

WHEN TO DRINK: Ken Wright Cellars suggests drinking the 2023 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir from now through 2032, and – assuming good cellar conditions – that eight-year aging window makes sense. It’s ready to be enjoyed right now, though, so don’t feel bad if you don’t want to wait.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com’s database shows $26 average U.S. retail price for this wine. The winery sells it online for $28, and I paid $30 for it locally. Frankly, this high-quality Willamette Valley Pinot ranks as a good value throughout this range and into the $30s. Wine-Searcher ranks it an outstanding value based on the site’s Quality Price Ratio calculations.

WEB LINK:

Here’s Ken Wright’s fact sheet on the 2023 Pinot Noir.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Ken Wright Willamette Valley Pinot Noir on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about Ken Wright Cellars and find its wines and vendors at this Wine-Searcher link.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link for an overview of Pinot Noir worldwide, with links to scores of specific wines and vendors.

Find the wines you want

Explore Wine-Searcher

Wine-Searcher.com is the place to go online if you want to find where to buy a particular wine that interests you. What’s more, Wine-Searcher.com offers so much more. It’s well worth a visit just to discover its many features, including its popular list of the world’s Top 10 Best Value Wines.

Good wines we’ve tried under $10.99!

Want tips to still more good, inexpensive wines? Here are Wine-Searcher links to vendors and prices for a bunch more wines for $10.99 or less that I’ve told you about in recent years. In some cases the prices may have risen over the $10.99 mark since I reviewed them, but they should still be excellent bargains. Please tell us about your favorites!

Sponsor the Wine Advisor.



Support The 30 Second Wine Advisor and help us pay the rent while reaching 25,000 dedicated readers with your sponsorship message in this space, at the top of this E-letter, and on our social media. If you’re an established business in wine, food, and similar ventures, there’s no better way to focus your message toward an audience that comes here for just those topics. See our Sponsorship Page, or email Robin Garr for more information.

Wine Forum and Social Media

You’re always welcome to drop by our WineLovers Discussion Group, the Internet’s first and most civil online community. Discussions are open for public viewing, but you must register to post. To request registration, please contact me at wine@wineloverspage.com, tell me your name, mention the Wine Advisor, and briefly say why you’d like to participate in the forum. Sorry about the minor red tape, but this is our simple, low-tech way to deter spammers and bots.

I’d also be delighted to have you visit and “like” our WineLovers Facebook Page.