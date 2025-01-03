Cirelli la Collina Biologica 2022 Montepulciano d’Abruzzo ($18.99)

Made from organically farmed grapes, fermented with indigenous yeasts, kept in stainless steel with no contact with oak, minimally sulfited and unfiltered, dark reddish-purple Cirelli la Collina Biologica Montepulciano d’Abruzzo offers a pure and delightful expression of central Italy’s Montepulciano grape. Ripe blackberry aromas show first in an appetizing aroma, joined by notes of plum, a hint of pomegranate, and a back note of fennel. These good flavors carry over on the palate with brisk acidity and soft tannins that build structure. Rustic, in a good way, it’s made to go with food. 13% alcohol, U.S. importer: Winecraft, Cincinnati, Ohio. (Jan. 2, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: From the stereotypical pairings with pizza or pasta to beef and venison, this is the kind of food-friendly red wine we expect from Italy.

WHEN TO DRINK: This is a wine to enjoy young and fresh, not for cellaring. Drink up over the next year or two.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com lists a $22 average U.S. retail price, but don’t be misled: Many vendors offer it in the middle to upper teens, making this good Italian red a serious bargain. It’s worth your effort to shop around.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a brief fact sheet in English from producer Agricola Cirelli. You’ll also enjoy this page and video about Cirelli’s natural and traditional farming processes.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Cirelli la Collina Biologica Montepulciano d’Abruzzo on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about Montepulciano d’Abruzzo and browse dozens of wines from the region at this Wine-Searcher link.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link for background on the Montepulciano grape and links to vendors for Montepulciano-based wines.