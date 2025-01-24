Škegro 2020 Krš Crni Blatina ($19.99)

Clear ruby in color, Škegro 2020 Krš Crni Blatina introduces the relatively unfamiliar Blatina grape in a wine from Bosnia & Herzegovina. Ripe blackberry and black cherry scents rise from the glass, backed by a hint of dark chocolate and a whiff of black pepper. Crisp acidity brightens a good black-fruit flavor, with soft, palatable tannins in the background. U.S. importer: Vinum USA Inc., Basking Ridge, N.J. (Jan. 22, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: It’s a natural with beef or lamb and would make a tasty Bosnian treat with cévapi, burek, and šarma if you have Balkan restaurants or groceries nearby.

WHEN TO DRINK: This 2020 vintage is perfect right now and would probably be best drunk over the next couple of years while it’s fruity and fresh.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com’s $20 average U.S. retail offers a range of vendor prices from $18 to $24. There’s no doubt of its value through the middle teens, and it rates as a bargain if you can find it for less.

WEB LINK:

Importer Vinum USA offers a detailed fact sheet on this wine at this link. There’s also an article about the Škegro family and their story.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Škegro 2020 Krš Crni Blatina on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about the Bosnia & Herzegovina wine region and look up more wines from the area at this Wine-Searcher link.

This Wine-Searcher link offers information about the Blatina grape and links to wines and vendors.