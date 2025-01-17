Delicious Mendoza Cab Franc

If I’m talking about Argentina’s Mendoza region again, what are the odds that I’m tasting a Malbec? Looking at the archives, I’d say two out of three.

Argentina! Let’s talk about Argentina today! What’s your favorite from Mendoza or beyond? Does it have to be Malbec?

Since we moved this weekly column onto Substack in 2023, I’ve told you about three Argentine wines. All of them were from Mendoza, the beautiful wine land on the eastern slopes of the Andes. That’s no particular surprise, since more than two-thirds of Argentina’s wine is made there.

It’s not surprising, either, that two of those three wine reports featured a Malbec. Argentina’s trademark, the red Malbec grape comprises nearly half of Mendoza’s output and likely more than half of the nation’s exports.

But if you’ve been reading my column for more than a few months, you probably know already that I fly like a moth to the flame toward the exceptions: wines from unfamiliar places, wines made from little-known grapes, and yes, wines made from the less popular grapes in regions better known for something completely different.

Cabernet Sauvignon represents only 12% of Mendoza’s production, and that probably helps explain why I was drawn to a tasty Mendoza Cabernet Sauvignon for a report last spring.

That makes two Mendoza Malbecs to one non-Malbec so far. Until this week, when I evened the score with a delightful Mendoza Cabernet Franc,, a French-heritage grape that makes up only 4% of Mendoza’s plantings.

This wine, Mi Terruño “Expresión” Mendoza Cabernet Franc, makes a strong case for planting more. Delicious and affordable in the middle teens, it’s fruity yet balanced, food-friendly with brisk acidity yet easy to enjoy. Here’s my tasting report.

Today’s Tasting Report

Mi Terruño 2020 “Expresión” Mendoza Cabernet Franc ($14.99)

Dark reddish-purple, clear at the edge, Mi Terruño “Expresión” Mendoza Cabernet Franc surrounds cherry and plum aromas with whiffs of cocoa, fresh herbs, and a hint of wood smoke. It’s dry and freshly acidic on the palate; plum and cherry carry over from the nose and add black pepper notes and gentle smoke testifying to its relatively brief four-to-five-month stay in French and American oak barrels. 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Buena Uva LLC, Ave Maria, Fla. (Jan. 16, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: Beef and lamb are the classic matches for this appealing rustic-style Cabernet Franc; it would also go well with a hearty pasta like spaghetti puttanesca, arrabiata, and other rustic dishes. A light salad featuring a gentle lemon-olive-oil vinaigrette and mild goat cheese amplified the wine’s plum and cherry flavors.

WHEN TO DRINK: This wine is drinking very well now. I’d advise enjoying it over the next year or two rather than trying to cellar it.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com’s average U.S. retail price is thrown bizarrely out of whack by a California wine bar whose rapacious price tag skews the average. Most vendors offer it in the middle teens, matching my $15 local price, making it an excellent value.

WEB LINK:

Mi Terruño’s page on this wine is in Spanish, but is simple enough to make out or run through an online translation app. For an overview of the winery’s activities in English, follow importer Buena Uva’s Instagram page.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Mi Terruño “Expresión” Mendoza Cab Franc on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about Argentina’s Mendoza region and find vendors for its wines at this Wine-Searcher link.

This Wine-Searcher link offers links to vendors for many wines in the Mi Terruño portfolio.

Find the wines you want

Explore Wine-Searcher

Wine-Searcher.com is the place to go online if you want to find where to buy a particular wine that interests you. What’s more, Wine-Searcher.com offers so much more. It’s well worth a visit just to discover its many features, including its popular list of the world’s Top 10 Best Value Wines.

Good wines we’ve tried under $10.99!

Want tips to still more good, inexpensive wines? Here are Wine-Searcher links to vendors and prices for a bunch more wines for $10.99 or less that I’ve told you about in recent years. In some cases the prices may have risen over the $10.99 mark since I reviewed them, but they should still be excellent bargains. Please tell us about your favorites!

Sponsor the Wine Advisor.



Support The 30 Second Wine Advisor and help us pay the rent while reaching 25,000 dedicated readers with your sponsorship message in this space, at the top of this E-letter, and on our social media. If you’re an established business in wine, food, and similar ventures, there’s no better way to focus your message toward an audience that comes here for just those topics. See our Sponsorship Page, or email Robin Garr for more information.

Wine Forum and Social Media

You’re always welcome to drop by our WineLovers Discussion Group, the Internet’s first and most civil online community. Discussions are open for public viewing, but you must register to post. To request registration, please contact me at wine@wineloverspage.com, tell me your name, mention the Wine Advisor, and briefly say why you’d like to participate in the forum. Sorry about the minor red tape, but this is our simple, low-tech way to deter spammers and bots.

I’d also be delighted to have you visit and “like” our WineLovers Facebook Page.