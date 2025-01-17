Mi Terruño 2020 “Expresión” Mendoza Cabernet Franc ($14.99)

Dark reddish-purple, clear at the edge, Mi Terruño “Expresión” Mendoza Cabernet Franc surrounds cherry and plum aromas with whiffs of cocoa, fresh herbs, and a hint of wood smoke. It’s dry and freshly acidic on the palate; plum and cherry carry over from the nose and add black pepper notes and gentle smoke testifying to its relatively brief four-to-five-month stay in French and American oak barrels. 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Buena Uva LLC, Ave Maria, Fla. (Jan. 16, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: Beef and lamb are the classic matches for this appealing rustic-style Cabernet Franc; it would also go well with a hearty pasta like spaghetti puttanesca, arrabiata, and other rustic dishes. A light salad featuring a gentle lemon-olive-oil vinaigrette and mild goat cheese amplified the wine’s plum and cherry flavors.

WHEN TO DRINK: This wine is drinking very well now. I’d advise enjoying it over the next year or two rather than trying to cellar it.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com’s average U.S. retail price is thrown bizarrely out of whack by a California wine bar whose rapacious price tag skews the average. Most vendors offer it in the middle teens, matching my $15 local price, making it an excellent value.

WEB LINK:

Mi Terruño’s page on this wine is in Spanish, but is simple enough to make out or run through an online translation app. For an overview of the winery’s activities in English, follow importer Buena Uva’s Instagram page.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Mi Terruño “Expresión” Mendoza Cab Franc on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about Argentina’s Mendoza region and find vendors for its wines at this Wine-Searcher link.

This Wine-Searcher link offers links to vendors for many wines in the Mi Terruño portfolio.