Alamos 2021 Mendoza Red Blend ($10.99)

Malbec-dominant Alamos 2021 Mendoza Red Blend is a dark ruby-purple color in the glass, offering juicy red-plum and blackberry aromas and a spicy-smoky back note that a quick six-month stay in French and American oak barrels imparts. Brisk acidity and soft tannins surround a ripe berry and plum flavor, with hints of tobacco and black pepper joining a long finish. 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Alamos USA, Healdsburg, Calif. (Feb. 5, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: It’s made to go with red meat and could hardly miss with an Argentine parrilla treatment. We approximated that in a plant-based option with Beyond burgers finished with garlicky homemade chimichurri.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s drinking very well right now with no signs of early aging, but it’s not built for the long haul. Drink up over the next year or two.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com lists a $12 average U.S. retail with many vendors offering it for less than $10. It’s a fine value into the lower teens and an excellent buy if you can find it in the single digits.

WEB LINK:

This importer link still shows the 2019 vintage but gives a good sense of a modest wine that’s produced in some quantity and likely doesn’t vary much from year to year.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Alamos Mendoza Red Blend on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about Argentina’s Mendoza region and find other Mendoza wines and vendors at this Wine-Searcher link.

This Wine-Searcher link details Catena’s Alamos winery and offers links to vendors for the wide Alamos portfolio.