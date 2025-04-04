Famille Perrin Rhône Rosé Réserve

Famille Perrin 2023 Côtes du Rhône Rosé Réserve ($12.99)

A pale golden-pink Rhône blend of Cinsault, Grenache, Mourvèdre, and Syrah, Perrin Côtes du Rhône Rosé Réserve is a truly refreshing wine for spring and summertime. Appealing, complex aromas focus on strawberries, with peaches and honeysuckle playing harmony. All this fruit comes through in a fresh, dry, and appropriately acidic flavor, with grapefruity citrus joining the party and remaining in a long, clean finish. Certified organic, it’s 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Vineyard Brands, Birmingham, Ala. (April 2, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: Its brisk, balanced fruit invites serving with a broad range of fare, from fried chicken or seafood pasta to egg dishes or just about any lighter-style risotto; it’s perfect for sipping on its own.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s deliciously refreshing, probably best enjoyed during the coming year before giving way to a more recent vintage.

This excellent rosé is an exceptional value at Wine-Searcher.com’s $14 average U.S. retail price, and a better buy still at many vendors offering it near the $10 MARK.

Here’s Perrin’s fact sheet on the 2023 Rosé Réserve.

