French rosé value … for now?

Whiplash: I bought a tasty Rhône rosé on a balmy spring day last week. Now it’s rainy and cool. It was a great value, too, but tariffs may soon change that.

Tariffs, bah! I don’t need to rant at length on this again. I dug into the issue recently in my Jan. 31, 2025 column, Tariffs, again!?

But what then seemed only likely is now becoming a near certainty, as President Donald Trump yesterday announced a massive tariff program against almost every nation that trades with the U.S., right down to Lesotho (which exports diamonds) and even a couple of islands apparently populated only by penguins and seals.

France gets hit with the 10 percent basic Trump tariff levied against virtually all the world’s nations, plus a 20% tax on imports from France. In practical terms, that means the Famille Perrin Côtes du Rhône Rosé Réserve that was such a value at $14 would be much less of a bargain as it nears the $20 mark.

The stock market responded, as stock markets do, with huge losses. “Fear that Trump tariffs will spark recession wipes out more than $2 trillion in value from US stocks,” the Associated Press reported. “Investors dumped shares in companies they predict will suffer most from what is effectively a business tax. In many cases that tax will be passed on to consumers. If consumers pull back their spending because of higher prices, businesses will produce fewer goods and economic growth could stall or contract. Consumer spending makes up about 70% of economic activity in the U.S.”

Of course the cost of a pricey bottle of wine is among the least of our worries as this wave of taxes – and the inevitable punitive response from the 180 countries on our list isn’t likely to improve the situation. Inflation and unemployment may lie on the horizon.

Are we having fun yet? We can’t know where this is all headed, but it doesn’t look promising. Let’s have a glass of wine! It’s going to warm up into proper rosé weather soon, but why wait? This (currently) excellent value from Perrin is good enough to enjoy at any outdoor temperature.

Today’s Tasting Report

Famille Perrin 2023 Côtes du Rhône Rosé Réserve ($12.99)

A pale golden-pink Rhône blend of Cinsault, Grenache, Mourvèdre, and Syrah, Perrin Côtes du Rhône Rosé Réserve is a truly refreshing wine for spring and summertime. Appealing, complex aromas focus on strawberries, with peaches and honeysuckle playing harmony. All this fruit comes through in a fresh, dry, and appropriately acidic flavor, with grapefruity citrus joining the party and remaining in a long, clean finish. Certified organic, it’s 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Vineyard Brands, Birmingham, Ala. (April 2, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: Its brisk, balanced fruit invites serving with a broad range of fare, from fried chicken or seafood pasta to egg dishes or just about any lighter-style risotto; it’s perfect for sipping on its own.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s deliciously refreshing, probably best enjoyed during the coming year before giving way to a more recent vintage.

VALUE:

This excellent rosé is an exceptional value at Wine-Searcher.com’s $14 average U.S. retail price, and a better buy still at many vendors offering it near the $10 mark.

VALUE:

Here’s Perrin’s fact sheet on the 2023 Rosé Réserve.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Perrin Côtes du Rhône Rosé Réserve on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about the Côtes du Rhône and browse wines from the region at this Wine-Searcher link.

Wine-Searcher offers this link to a Famille Perrin info page with a clickable list of vendors for Perrin’s portfolio.

