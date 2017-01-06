Oveja Negra 2014 Maule Valley Cabernet Franc – Carmenere Reserva ($9.99)

A blend of 60 percent Cabernet Franc and 40 percent Carmenere, this is a dark reddish-purple wine, shading to a clear garnet edge. Blackberries and blueberries show first in the aroma, joined by a distinct note of brown spices. Juicy black fruit, bright acidity and a distinct buzz of tannic astringency join on the palate in a simple, forward flavor that softens a bit with time in the glass. It will also benefit from a bit of fat – either meat or cheese – to help bring it into balance. 13,5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Old Bridge Cellars, Napa, Calif. (Jan. 2, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: Good with a rich mushroom fumé and better still with a variety of cheeses.

WHEN TO DRINK: Its sturdy metal screwcap should confer protection against short-term aging, but it doesn’t strike me as a wine intended for cellar time.

VALUE:

It’s an excellent value at my local price, which mirrors the $10 average U.S. retail reported on Wine-Searcher.com.

WEB LINK

Here’s a fact sheet on Oveja Negra from importer Old Bridge Cellars.

The Ova Negra winery offers its website in English and Spanish. Here’s an English info sheet on the Cab Franc-Carmenere. You can also “Like” the winery’s Facebook Page.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Find vendors and check prices for Oveja Negra Maule Valley Cabernet Franc – Carmenere Reserva on Wine-Searcher.com.