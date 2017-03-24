Campo Viejo 2014 Rioja Tempranillo ($12.99)

Dark reddish-purple, only slightly more red at the edge. Typical scents of simple Rioja, fresh Bing cherries cloaked by aromatic vanilla. Bright red-cherry fruit on the palate, shaped by a brisk mix of fresh-fruit acidity and soft tannins, with a touch of vanilla joining the fruit in a medium-long finish. Food-friendly and appealing, with rational 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Pernod Ricard USA, Purchase, N.Y. (March 15, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: The label suggests “pasta, poultry and fresh light cheeses, grilled chicken, small bites (light cheese, grilled vegetables).” We put it up against roasted vegetables: fennel, celery, onions, garlic and grilled fennel-scented Italian sausages.

WHEN TO DRINK: This simple Rioja is not a long-term ager, but I wouldn’t worry about keeping it under good storage conditions through 2020.

VALUE:

It’s certainly a good value in the lower teens, but shop around if you can, as Wine-Searcher.com shows a $10 U.S. retail average, with a few vendors going as low as $8 or $9.

WEB LINK

This page shows all of Campo Viejo’s Rioja wines. Click the Tempranillo bottle image on the left to open more information about this wine.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Find vendors and check prices for Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo on Wine-Searcher.com.