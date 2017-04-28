Markus Huber 2013 Niederösterreich Zweigelt ($20)

Dark garnet, shading to a clear edge. Tart black cherry and cranberry aromas lead into a bright black-fruit flavor structured by zippy, mouth-watering acidity. Soft tannins join in on the palate, and the characteristic Austrian “stony” minerality lingers with tart cherries and a lemon-squirt of citrus in a very long finish. U.S. importer: Broadbent Selections Inc., Sonoma, Calif. (April 26, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: A very good companion with the garlicky flavors of eggplant imam bayildi, cooked with tomatoes and lots of onion and garlic. It would work well, too, with lighter red meat, burgers or pork.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s not an ager, but its protective screw cap should keep it sound for several years.

My $20 local price was out of control. Wine-Searcher.com reports a $15 average U.S. retail, so shop around if you can.

Here’s a winery fact sheet in English on the 2013 Zweigelt. For more information about the Huber winery, see this page on the importer’s web site.

