Mulderbosch 2015 Coastal Region Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé ($10.99)

Clear, pretty rosy pink that shows a hint of orange against the light. Its delicate but delicious scent offers light strawberries at first, then opens up to add hints of red cherry and juicy peach as the wine warms in the glass. These appetizing mixed fruit flavors carry over on the palate in a crisp, tart and dry flavor, with just a touch of prickly petillance on the tongue. Subtle strawberries and a tangy edge of citrus linger in a very long finish, and light 12.5% alcohol invites another glass. U.S. importer: Terroir Selections, St. Helena, Calif. (May 23, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: The winery leans toward a seafood match, suggesting pairings with fresh, seared tuna steaks, veal limone, poached salmon, cold crayfish salad, or sushi, with picnic fare or as an aperitif. We enjoyed it with linguine tossed with pastured eggs, garlic and Grana Padano cheese.

WHEN TO DRINK: Its Cabernet base and its sturdy modern screwcap assure a reasonable life, but still, rosés are best young and fresh, and the 2016 has already reached the market. I suggest drinking up the 2015s this summer and keeping an eye out for the most recent vintages in the future.

VALUE:

My local price is within reach of the 10$ U.S. average retail clculated by Wine-Searcher.com. Many vendors offer it for around $8. At these prices, it’s worth loading up for use as a summer sipper.

WEB LINK

Here’s a winery fact sheet on Mulderbosch Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé, and a “tasting report on the 2015 vintage. And finally, here is a more detailed technical sheet.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Locate vendors and compare prices for Mulderbosch Coastal Region Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé on Wine-Searcher.com.