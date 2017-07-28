E. Guigal 2016 Côtes du Rhône Rosé ($14.99)

Clear, pale salmon color. A typical Rhône blend of 70 percent Grenache, 20 percent Cinsault, and 10 percent Syrah signals good pink Rhône aromas of red berries on the nose and palate, with touches of peach and mandarin adding complexity. Bright and fresh on the palate, ; 13.5 percent alcohol. U.S. importer: Vintus LLC, Pleaseantville, N.Y. (July 22, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests it with hors d’oeuvres, grilled fish, white meat, and poultry. It served us well with a gently spicy Cajun-style red beans and rice.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s not meant for aging and won’t benefit from cellar time, but I wouldn’t hesitate to keep it around for a few years. Chances are, though, that I’d drink it first.

VALUE:

My local price is within range of Wine-Searcher.com’s $14 average retail; it’s a fine value anywhere in the middle or even upper teens.

WEB LINK

Here is a fact sheet from the importer; for the winery’s info sheet in English, click here.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and look for vendors for E. Guigal Côtes du Rhône Rosé on Wine-Searcher.com.