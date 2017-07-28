Willamette Valley Vineyards 2016 “Whole Cluster” Willamette Valley Rosé of Pinot Noir ($16.99)

Clear, vibrant pink, with good aromas of strawberries and a hint of fresh green herbs. Red berries on the palate, too, plus a distinct touch of honeydew melon, framed with 13.4% alcohol and zippy, mouth-watering acidity that adds a touch of citrus as it lingers in a medium-long finish. (July 22, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: Fine with one of my favorite pink-wine pairings, Caprese salad of tomatoes, basil and mozzarella dressed with excellent olive oil. The winery suggests charcuterie or entrees like ahi tuna, chicken curry, and salmon with dill pesto sauce. Enjoy it also as an aperitif, or with seafood, fish or light chicken or pork dishes.

WHEN TO DRINK: The winery suggests “peak drinkability” between this year and 2019, and that makes sense to me: Rosé isn’t for long-term aging and can’t be expected to improve with age, but flavor and balance and the character of good Pinot Noir will hold it for two or three years.

My local price looks good alongside Wine-Searcher.com’s $20 average retail; the winery, which does not sell this rosé online, says a more typical retail price is $15 to $17. It’s certainly a very good value in the middle teens.

Here’s a detailed fact sheet and technical report on the Willamette Valley Vineyard web page.

