Alamos 2015 Salta Torrontés ($9.99)

Light, transparent straw color with a faint greenish hue. Delicious citric aroma blends mandarin oranges and white grapefruit, which carry over on the palate in a flavor impression so vibrant and fruity that it almost seems sweet, but crisp, zippy fresh-fruit acidity holds it in balance. A touch of stone fruit and faint peach-pit bitterness join citrus in a very long finish. A claimed 13% alcohol level adds a little body, but it’s not out of line for a white. U.S. importer: Alamos USA, Hayward, Calif. (Aug. 23, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: The back label suggests spicy empanadas or grilled fish. We enjoyed it with linguine in linguine with a light sauce of free-range eggs briefly cooked in garlic sauteed in butter.

WHEN TO DRINK: These ripe, juicy and fresh flavors call for early drinking, but its sturdy metal screw cap should protect it over the short term. Drink up over the next year or two.

VALUE:

it’s a fine value at this local price that matches Wine-Searcher.com’s $10 average retail; if you can find it for a couple of bucks less, better still.

WEB LINK

The winery offers this fact sheet on the Torrontés in English on its website.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Find vendors and compare prices for Alamos Salta Torrontés on Wine-Searcher.com.