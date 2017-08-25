Famille Perrin 2016 Côtes du Rhône Blanc Réserve ($11.99)

Transparent straw color with a brassy hue. The floral and honeyed scent of Viognier dominates the aroma, as it typically does even when it’s a relatively small percentage of the blend (with Grenache Blanc, Marsanne, and Roussanne). Delicious citrus flavors, tangerine and a hint of lemon-lime, are primary in the crisp, mouth-watering flavor, lingering with an edge of intriguing “stony” minerality in a very long finish. 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Vineyard Brands, Birmingham, Ala. (Aug. 21, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests serving it with Mediterranean dishes and fish, delicate or spicy dishes (perhaps scented with saffron), grilled fish, or bouillabaisse. We found it a great match with farfalle pasta topped with a sauce reminiscent of French onion soup, deeply browned onions and garlic stirred into a Gruyère-based Mornay sauce.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s clean and fresh with plenty of flavor. The sturdy metal screw cap will preserve it, but still, it’s good to drink it up young and move on to the next vintage.

My price is right on Wine-Searcher.com’s $12 average retail, and it’s a good value at that price. You can find it for much less in some regions, though, so shop around if you can.

