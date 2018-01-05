Broadbent Reserve Madeira 5 Years Old

Clear, dark copper color with glints of gold. Pleasant scents of meyer lemon, walnuts and pecans lead into a full, rich mixed-nut flavor with tart, lemony acidity holding light fresh-fruit sweetness in balance; its 19% alcoholic warmth fills the mouth in a long, pleasant finish that goes on and on. U.S. importer: Broadbent Selections Inc., Sonoma, Calif. (Dec. 31, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: Best sipped alone or with creamy cheeses, although French onion soup would make an interesting match.

WHEN TO DRINK: Madeira is essentially ageless. Buy it, drink it, enjoy it, but don’t worry if it gets “lost” in your cellar for a few months or years.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com’s $24 average retail, consistent with my local price, is a fine value for this excellent Madeira.

