Tastings

Marchese di Barolo “Maraia” Barbera del Monferrato

 

Marchese di Barolo 2014 “Maraia” Barbera del Monferrato ($13.99)

Marchese di Barolo

Clear dark purple, this 100 percent Barbera shows garnet glints against the light. Scents of fresh red cherries, blackberries and dried cherries plus a light whiff of smoke carry over on the palate with bright, tart fruit shaped by crisp acidity and soft, fuzzy tannins, with a moderate 13% alcohol. Cherry-berry notes and zippy acidity linger in a very long finish. U.S. importer: Frederick Wildman & Sons Ltd., NYC. (April 21, 2018)

FOOD MATCH: Great with juicy sausages; the importer suggests “pasta with red sauce and light meats” or on its own.

WHEN TO DRINK: There’s no real rush to drink it, but it’s not a candidate for long-term cellaring either. Enjoy over the next few years, assuming you have a cool place to store the bottle on its side.

VALUE:
My local price is just over Wine-Searcher.com’s $13 average retail. It’s a fine value in the lower teens.

WEB LINK
Here’s the importer’s fact sheet on Marchese di Barolo “Maraia” Barbera del Monferrato.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:
Find vendors and compare prices for Marchese di Barolo “Maraia” Barbera del Monferrato on Wine-Searcher.com.

Here’s a long list of links to vendors for other wines from Barbera del Monferrato, as well as information about the region.

Bookmark the permalink.

Read more articles from Tastings

Comments are closed