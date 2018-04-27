Marchese di Barolo 2014 “Maraia” Barbera del Monferrato ($13.99)

Clear dark purple, this 100 percent Barbera shows garnet glints against the light. Scents of fresh red cherries, blackberries and dried cherries plus a light whiff of smoke carry over on the palate with bright, tart fruit shaped by crisp acidity and soft, fuzzy tannins, with a moderate 13% alcohol. Cherry-berry notes and zippy acidity linger in a very long finish. U.S. importer: Frederick Wildman & Sons Ltd., NYC. (April 21, 2018)

FOOD MATCH: Great with juicy sausages; the importer suggests “pasta with red sauce and light meats” or on its own.

WHEN TO DRINK: There’s no real rush to drink it, but it’s not a candidate for long-term cellaring either. Enjoy over the next few years, assuming you have a cool place to store the bottle on its side.

VALUE:

My local price is just over Wine-Searcher.com’s $13 average retail. It’s a fine value in the lower teens.

WEB LINK

Here’s the importer’s fact sheet on Marchese di Barolo “Maraia” Barbera del Monferrato.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

