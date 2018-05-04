Gran Conti Montepulciano d’Abruzzo

Gran Conti 2016 Montepulciano d’Abruzzo ($9.99)

Dark purple, almost black, shading to a thin garnet rim. high-tone cherries and blackberries on the nose with a hint of spice in the background. Tart plums and berries on the palate, shaped by zippy acidity, with a buzz of tannins becoming more evident in the finish. Alcohol not disclosed, but it’s clearly in the normal 12-13 percent range. U.S. importer: Prestige Wine Group, Princeton, Minn. (April 28, 2018)

FOOD MATCH: The back label suggests pairing it with aged cheeses, lamb, or roasted red meats. It went well, too, with pasta dressed with a fresh, spicy tomato sauce and crumbled Impossible Burger.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s not meant for aging, but there’s no rush to drink it. Enjoy it at your leisure.

VALUE:

My local price is consistent with Wine-Searcher.com’s $10 average retail. Typical of Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, it’s a fine value.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Only a few U.S. vendors currently offer Gran Conti 2016 Montepulciano d’Abruzzo on Wine-Searcher.com, but keep checking.

You can also browse Wine-Searcher.com for dozens of other good wines of Montepulciano d’Abruzzo.