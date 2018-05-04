Kings Ridge Willamette Valley Pinot Noir

Union Wine Co. 2016 Kings Ridge Willamette Valley Oregon Pinot Noir ($18.99)

Clear dark ruby, with reddish-violet glints against the light. Fresh cherry-berry aromas are joined by an attractive scent of roses after a little time in the glass. Mouth-filling and ripe, cherry-berry fruit flavors follow the nose, well structured with bright acidity and just a whiff of soft tannins. Evolves in the glass into good Pinot Noir varietal character, a good value example of the Oregon style. Full but not overly alcoholic at 13.9 percent. (May 3, 2018)

FOOD MATCH: The obvious pick is rare red meat or grilled poultry; it would be particularly winning with roast duck. Cheese is another option. It was excellent after dinner with slices of Wisconsin Sartori Sarvecchio, a surprisingly persuasive American homage to Parmigiano Reggiano.

WHEN TO DRINK: Pinot Noir is unpredictable in the bottle, but with this one’s good balance and airtight metal screw cap, I wouldn’t worry about finishing it up over the next two or three years.

Wine-Searcher.com’s $18 average retail matches the winery price and beats my local toll by a buck.

Here’s a brief winery fact sheet on the Kings Ridge Pinot Noir.

Check prices and find vendors for Union Wine Co. Kings Ridge Willamette Valley Oregon Pinot Noir on Wine-Searcher.com.

You can also buy direct from the winery, where the law permits, by using this shopping cart link.