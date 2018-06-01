Two good pink wines

Here are my reports on a couple of exceptional pink wines from Provence.

Hecht & Bannier 2017 “H&B” Côtes de Provence Rosé ($19.99)

Clear, light peach color with a light, pleasant scent of fresh strawberries at first, carrying over intact to a tart, zippy and bone-dry flavor. Give it time and let it warm a little and it becomes surprisingly complex for a rosé, adding notes of watermelon and kiwi, with a touch of subtle white flowers that becomes more evident in the finish. It’s a typical southern French blend of Grenache, Cinsault and Vermentino in proportions that vary with the vintage; 13.5 percent alcohol. U.S. importer: Frederick Wildman & Sons Ltd., NYC. (May 30, 2018)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests sipping it in their garden, or pairing it with a fougasse (a distant French cousin to focaccia), anchovies and Provence olives. We enjoyed it with hot Italian Beyond Sausage, tomato sauce, and burrata over bucatini.

WHEN TO DRINK: Good balance and an airtight glass apothecary-style stopper will help preserve it, but rosé generally shows best when it’s young and fresh.

VALUE:

I paid a couple of dollars more for this fine Provence rosé than Wine-Searcher.com’s $17 average retail, but it’s an excellent pink wine worth a $20 toll.

You'll find H&B fact sheets on the winery's info sheet as well as

this page from importer Frederick Wildman.

Find vendors and look up prices for Hecht & Bannier "H&B" Côtes de Provence Rosé on Wine-Searcher.com.

M. Chapoutier 2017 Bellruche Côtes-du-Rhône Rosé ($11.99)

Pretty color, transparent light salmon. Clean and fresh, subtle red-berry scent with a whiff of tarragon. Crisp and dry, herbal red-fruit flavors follow the nose, lingering in a long, dry finish. A beautiful wine for a hot summer day, cooling and fresh, 13.5% alcohol, balanced with good flavor interest. U.S. importer: Terlato Wines International, Lake Bluff, Ill.; an Anthony Terlato Selection. (May 27, 2018)

FOOD MATCH: Good for sipping by itself and with picnic snack fare; it was fine with spicy Italian sausages.

WHEN TO DRINK: Good balance and a sturdy screw cap will spare it from a quick demise, but rôsé is usually best when it’s young and fresh. I was happy to get this 2017 within less than a year after the vintage, and always look for the freshest available.

VALUE:

My local price conforms with Wine-Searcher.com’s $11 average retail; it’s a fine value at this price.

Here are fact sheets on Belleruche Rosé on the importer's page and on the winery's English-language pages.

Check prices and locate vendors for Chapoutier Bellruche Côtes-du-Rhône Rôsé on Wine-Searcher.com.