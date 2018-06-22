Today let’s talk about two serious rosés: A rosato from Tuscany, home of Italy’s iconic Chianti, made from Chianti’s Sangiovese grape; and a pink sparkling Cremant from Bordeaux, made from 100 percent Cabernet Franc.

Calvet 2015 Crémant de Bordeaux Brut Rosé ($16.99)

This clear, pale copper color rosé wine is made in Bordeaux from 100 percent Cabernet Franc grapes. It pours up with a thick, frothy white mousse that falls back to reveal a shower of tiny bubbles that diminish with time in the glass. Mixed fruit aromas offer hints of apple, pear and strawberry with light 11.5% alcohol, leading into a prickly, dry flavor of light red berries that hangs on in a long finish. U.S. importer: Calvet USA, Miami. (June 21, 2018)

FOOD MATCH: Fine by itself or with salads; it was a delight with a simple, summery chicken salad with celery, walnuts, red bell pepper and a hint of curry flavor.

WHEN TO DRINK: I don’t see any sense in keeping rosé. This three-year-old is hanging in there just fine, but drink it, don’t stash it in a cellar.

It’s a fine value in the middle teens, like my local price and Wine-Searcher.com’s $17 average retail.

La Spinetta 2017 “Il Rosé di Casanova” Toscana Rosato ($19.99)

Very pale, pretty pink, the color of a light pink rose. Light, subtle, but clean and fresh cherry and berry aromas lead into a surprisingly bold flavor, tart and palate-cleansing, with zippy dried-cherry and cranberry flavors lasting into a very long finish with moderate 12.5 percent alcohol. A blend of equal parts Sangiovese and Prugnolo Gentile, itself a form of Sangiovese grown around Montepulciano in Tuscany. U.S. importer: Indigenous Selections LLC, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (June 11, 2018)

FOOD MATCH: As with most rosés, it’s fine on its own or as a partner with summer salads and hors d’oeuvres. I like them also with hot-and-spicy dishes. This one went very well with a more substantial dinner of Beyond Meat hot Italian sausages over pasta in a fresh tomato sauce.

WHEN TO DRINK: Best over the next year or two; rosé is not for cellaring.

I paid a few bucks over Wine-Searcher.com’s $17 average retail, but I’m not complaining too badly about this price tag for a fine Italian rosato.

