Mas de Gourgonnier Les Baux de Provence

Mas de Gourgonnier 2016 Les Baux de Provence ($17.99)

This Provence red is made with organically grown Cabernet Sauvignon (32%), Grenache (31%), Syrah (22%) and Carignan (15%) grapes. The Cabernet, a bit surprisingly for a Provence red, has been bumped up from a minor player to a major component in this vintage. The wine is fairly dark reddish-purple in color, shading to a clear edge. Delicious but not overbearing mixed-fruit aromas bring black plums, cherries and red berries to the table, carrying over on the palate in juicy, tart fruit shaped by crisp acidity and a soft edge of astringent tannins that work with modest 13% alcohol to keep it food-friendly. U.S. importers: Vintner Select, Mason, Ohio, and Skurnik Wines & Spirits, NYC. (Oct. 6, 2016)

FOOD MATCH: Steaks and burgers or grilled chicken would be fine with this natural red, as would be bean and cheese dishes. It was fine with pizza, too, both a classic Margherita and a more offbeat Greek pie with artichokes and feta.

WHEN TO DRINK: It should keep for a few years on its side at cool temperature, but I like to drink up Provence wines in this happy, easy style within three or four years of the vintage, then look for newer models.

My local $18 tab was within reach above Wine-Searcher.com’s $16 U.S. average retail. It’s certainly a fine value in the middle teens, and even more so if ou can catch up with the retailers offering it for $12 to $15 on Wine-Searcher.com.

