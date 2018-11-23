Jean-Claude Boisset 2016 Bourgogne Pinot Noir “Les Ursulines” ($17.99)

Clear ruby color, shading to a clear edge. Subtle, clean red berry aromas lead into a fresh, acidic flavor that mirrors the nose, brisk and long. Label claims 11-14% alcohol. U.S. importer: Boisset America, St. Helena, Calif. (Nov. 22, 2018)

FOOD MATCH: Beef is its natural partner, but it would be fine also with cheese-based dishes or grilled chicken, duck, or for a Thanksgiving feast, roast turkey.

WHEN TO DRINK: The winery declares it ready to drink and recommends holding it for no more than seven years past the vintage.

VALUE:

This entry wine into Burgundy is well valued in the upper teens. Wine-Searcher.com calculates a $19 average U.S. retail.

WEB LINK

Here’s a winery fact sheet on this wine in English.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Find vendors and compare prices for Boisset Bourgogne Pinot Noir “Les Ursulines” on Wine-Searcher.com.