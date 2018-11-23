Domaine Laroche 2016 Chablis “Saint Martin” ($21.99)

Clear gold, pale and transparent. Fresh, tart apple aromas and a whiff of white wildflowers. Mouth-filling, elegant apple and pear flavors give way to chalky minerality, framed by crisp, palate-cleansing acidity and moderate 12% alcohol. U.S. importer: Wilson Daniels LLC, St. Helena, Calif. (Nov. 22, 2018)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests it as an aperitif or with seafood, prawns or fish. You can’t go wrong with turkey breast meat.

WHEN TO DRINK: Chablis can age and evolve, but good cellar conditions are required. The sturdy metal screw cap assures a clean wine, but I wouldn’t recommend this modest wine for long-term aging. Drink over the next few years.

VALUE:

It’s a fine value for young Chablis in the lower $20s; Wine-Searcher.com shows a $23 average U.S. retail.

WEB LINK

The winery offers only brief info sheet on Domaine Laroche “Saint Martin,” but you can click around to find a lot more information about the winery. For a more detailed information page, visit this link at importer Wilson Daniels.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and locate vendors for Domaine Laroche Chablis “Saint Martin” on Wine-Searcher.com.