Boutinot 2018 “Les Six” Cairanne ($18.99)

A blend of six (hence the name) traditional Southern Rhône grapes – 50% Grenache Noir and 10% each Mourvèdre, Syrah, Carignan, Counise, and Cinsault – Boutinot “Les Six” Cairanne shows a dark blackish-purple in the glass with a garnet line at the edge. Ripe raspberry and black pepper aromas, typical of this regional grape blend, lead a ripe red- and black-fruit aroma and flavor that adds mineral notes of clay on the palate. Mouth-filling and sharply acidic, its juicy fruit flavors add firm tannins and a touch of peach-pit bitterness and the warmth that 14.5% alcohol provides. It’s a good-quality Southern Rhône red, better suited with food than aperitif service. U.S. importer: Boutinot USA, Sanford, Fla. (Sept. 24, 2022)

FOOD MATCH: According to the producer, this wine has a natural affinity with herby lamb and would also go well with grilled meats and roasted vegetables. We enjoyed it with a hearty dish of bucatini with meat sauce.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s ready to drink but not intended for long cellaring. The importer suggests enjoying this 2018 vintage through 2024, and that makes sense to me.

VALUE:

It’s a competitive value for a currently drinkable quality dry red wine at Wine-Searcher.com’s $19 average U.S. retail.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a detailed fact sheet in English from Boutinot Wines.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Boutinot “Les Six” Cairanne on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to find listings for dozens of other wines from Cairanne.

Learn more about Southern Rhône red blends and find many more wines and vendors at this Wine-Searcher link.