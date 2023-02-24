Masciarelli 2020 Montepulciano d’Abruzzo ($12.99)

Sustainably farmed, and fermented and aged entirely in stainless steel, dark-purple Masciarelli Montepulciano d’Abruzzo is grown in Abruzzo and made entirely from the indigenous Montepulciano grape. Delicious tart cherry and dried cherry aromas and flavors and a spicy edge lead into a flavor that’s nicely balanced among good cherry flavors, food-friendly acidity, and soft tannins. Its 13.5% alcohol is well integrated. U.S. importer: Vintus LLC, Pleasantville, N.Y. (Feb. 23, 2023)

FOOD MATCH: The importer calls it “a terrific complement to roasted meats, pastas and pizza – the ultimate trattoria wine.” It went very well with a flavorful pasta dish, penne with a sauce of roasted red pepper, onion, garlic, and tomato paste.

WHEN TO DRINK: The importer tells us that this wine is intended to be consumed in its youth, and that makes sense. Drink it up this year while its fresh fruit speaks of the vintage.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com’s $11 average retail and the importer’s suggested $13.50 retail bracket my local price. In fact, the first 30 hits on Wine-Searcher.com’s results page show it offered by some vendors for $9 or less. Shop for the best prices you can, but you won’t lose if you buy it for $15 or below.

WEB LINK:

Importer Vintus LLC offers this extensive info page on Masciarelli 2020 Montepulciano d’Abruzzo.

Read more about Masciarelli, the winery and its wines, at this importer’s link.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Masciarelli Montepulciano d’Abruzzo on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to find more information about the wines of Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, with listings for dozens of other wines from the region.