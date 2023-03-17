Babylonstoren 2022 South Africa Chenin Blanc ($15.99)

Babylonstoren South Africa Chenin Blanc is a clear, bright straw color with a faint brassy greenish hue. Peaches, pears, and apricots dominate its pleasant aroma and carry over on the palate where they join appetizing elements of fresh pineapple and lemon curd. It’s fresh and acidic and technically dry at a light 3.7 grams of residual sugar per liter of wine, but the forward fruit flavors give the impression of slight fresh-fruit sweetness well balanced by crisp acidity. Zippy lemon and lime add a touch of stony minerality in the long finish. 13.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Tamarca Imports LLC, Snellville, Ga. (March 11, 2023)

FOOD MATCH: Chenin Blanc is an easy match with a range of fare, from seafood and fish to chicken and lighter meats, plus cheese dishes and dinner salads. It’s a good choice with moderately spicy fare, and went very well with a a hearty Italian-style plate of Rancho Gordo cassoulet beans cooked with onions, garlic, red and black pepper, and crumbled Field Roast Italian fennel and garlic sausages.

WHEN TO DRINK: The winery presents it as a wine to be drunk within a year, and its synthetic cork supports that advice. Drink up, and look for the 2023 vintage (which will be picked soon in South Africa’s Southern Hemisphere climate) around this time next year.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com calculates $17 U.S. retail for all vintages. I paid $16, a dollar more than last year, and still rate it as a fine value.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a link to a detailed fact sheet on last year’s Babylonstoren Chenin Blanc. Based on my tasing, the 2022 report should be similar.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Babylonstoren South Africa Chenin Blanc on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to read more about Simonssberg-Paarl and follow links to vendors for many wines from the region, including a number from Babylonstoren’s portfolio..

Learn more about Chenin Blanc and find many good examples of the variety at this Wine-Searcher link.