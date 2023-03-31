Château German 2018 Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux ($12.99)

A typical Bordeaux Right Bank blend of 70% Merlot, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon, and 10% Cabernet Franc, Château German Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux is on the soft and easy-sipping side, but it offers a delicious taste of Right Bank Bordeaux fruit for an appealing price. Dark garnet in color with a thin rosy edge, it offers up juicy black fruit – plums and cherries – that carry over on the palate with plenty of mouth-watering fresh-fruit acidity for structure. Soft, gently astringent tannins join black fruit in a long, clean finish. 13.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Cutting Edge Selections Inc., Cincinnati. (March 30, 2023)

FOOD MATCH:

Wine-Searcher suggests a traditional Bordeaux match with beef or venison. We found a more earthy match for this rustic table wine with Field Roast fennel and garlic sausages with fresh fennel, mushrooms, onions, and garlic in a fresh tomato sauce over polenta.

WHEN TO DRINK:

It’s ready now and won’t likely improve with cellaring, but it should be safe to keep around for a few more years.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com lists it at $18 average U.S. retail price, and it wold be a fine bargain in the under $20 range. My local $13 sale price makes it a load-up-the-trunk bargain.

WEB LINK:

Here’s an English-language fact sheet from the producers of Château German.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Château German Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux on Wine-Searcher.com.

Browse Wine-Searcher for the wines of Domaines Alain Aubert, producers of Château German.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to learn more about Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux and browse listings for dozens of other wines from the region.