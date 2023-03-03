Santa Cristina 2020 Toscana ($10.99)

A blend of 60% Sangiovese with undisclosed amounts of Merlot, Cabernet, and Syrah, Santa Cristina Toscana is a good example of the Toscana IGT style, a modern cousin to Chianti that allows wine makers more freedom in the varieties used in the blend. Dark garnet with a clear reddish-purple edge, it offers pleasant fresh-fruit aromas of cherries, plums, and blueberries. Those dark-fruit flavors carry over in the palate, structured by food-friendly acidity and soft but lingering tannins. Fermented and aged in stainless steel vats, it sees no oak and claims 13.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd., Woodinville, Wash. (March 1, 2023)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests pairing this wine with cold cuts, medium-aged cheese, meat-based pasta dishes, and light main courses. We enjoyed it with pasta with a fennel-laced Italian sausage and fresh-veggie sauce, but a traditional tomato-based meat sauce might have been even better.

WHEN TO DRINK: There’s absolutely no rush. Its balance and structure and sturdy metal screwcap will hold it for several years. I doubt it will gain much from cellar time, however.

VALUE:

This modern-style Tuscan red is a fine value at Wine-Searcher.com’s $12 average U.S. retail and my local $11 price; better still at outlying vendors who offer it for $8 or $9.

WEB LINK:

Santa Cristina offers this information in English on the winery website. The information is also available in Italian and German. For a more detailed fact sheet, click here for a PDF document.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

