Lapostolle Rapel Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Lapostolle 2019 Rapel Valley Chile “Grand Selection” Cabernet Sauvignon ($13.99)

A blend of 85% Cabernet Sauvignon with 15% Carmenère, Lapostolle “Grand Selection” Rapel Valley Cabernet Sauvignon shows a dark reddish-purple color in the glass with a ruby edge. Mixed berries and red plums blend with spicy currant-like dried fruit in the pleasant aroma. Good plum and berry flavors persist with fresh acidity on the palate and linger into a long, mouth-watering finish. On the fruity side for a Cabernet, but varietal character is there, with back notes of soft spice, perhaps the result of about one-third of the blend spending 10 months in French oak while the rest stays in stainless steel. The label claims 14.5% alcohol, but to the wine’s credit this doesn’t show as harsh or hot. U.S. importer: Winebow Inc., NYC. (April 25, 2023)

FOOD MATCH: The winery calls it “an ideal companion for all red meat, stew, and barbecue.” Importer Winebow suggests enjoying it with well grilled red meat, bolognese pasta and cheese. We enjoyed it with a dish of Beyond Steak Tips with mushrooms and roasted red peppers over penne pasta.

WHEN TO DRINK: The winery suggests drinking it between five and eight years after the vintage, which indicates finishing your supply of this 2019 vintage by 2027, assuming stellar storage conditions. It’s doing just fine now, so that makes sense to me.

VALUE:

I got this bottle for $2 under Wine-Searcher.com’s $16 average U.S. retail, which itself is still a good value.

WEB LINK:

Importer Winebow offers an extensive fact sheet on this vintage at this link.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Lapostolle “Grand Selection” Rapel Valley Cabernet Sauvignon on Wine-Searcher.com.

Learn more about Chile’s Rapel Valley at this Wine-Searcher link and browse listings for dozens of other wines from the region.

Read more about Chilean wine and browse dozens of the country’s wines with vendors at this Wine-Searcher link.