Laroque 2021 Cité de Carcassonne Chardonnay ($13.99)

Laroque Cité de Carcassonne Chardonnay bears a Haute veleur environnementale label, signaling the winery’s commitment to sustainable agriculture. Made from unoaked 100% Chardonnay, it’s a clear straw color, and offers delicious, subtle notes of white fruit – apples and pears – with a pleasant back note of rising bread dough. Medium-bodied and freshly acidic on the palate, it adds a citric snap that lingers on the palate in a very long finish. 12.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Acquitaine Wine USA LLC, Berkeley, Calif., a Jean-Christophe Calvet Selection (April 9, 2023)

FOOD MATCH: The back level suggests a range of pairings: “Enjoy it alone of with risotto, pasta, sushi, seafood, and white meat dishes.” Those all make sense. A simple northwestern Italian pasta – spaghetti with fresh sage and butter – made an outstanding match.

WHEN TO DRINK: The producer’s fact sheet suggests “drink now.” That doesn’t mean you have to finish it this week, but its fresh fruit flavors aren’t going to improve with aging. Drink over the next year or two, anyway, then watch for newer vintages.

My local price matches Wine-Searcher.com’s $14 average U.S. retail, and some shops list it for a few dollars less. It’s a fine value in the middle teens or below.

Here’s a detailed fact sheet from importer Acquitaine Wines.

