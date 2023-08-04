Domaine de Chantemerle 2021 Chablis ($26.99)

Domaine de Chantemerle Chablis is a clear bright greenish gold color. Delicious scent, apples and mixed citrus, lime and tangerine. Clean and fresh, dry and bright acidic flavors follow the nose, with stony-chalky minerality becoming evident in a long finish. There’s no hint of oak in this pure, clean wine made with indigenous yeast and fermented and aged in stainless steel; modest 12.5% alcohol doesn’t get in the way. U.S. importer: Skurnik Wines, NYC. (July 29, 2023)

FOOD MATCH: Shellfish, crab, and lobster are traditional pairings. It will go well with oysters, freshwater fish, and mild French cheeses, and surprised us with an unexpected affinity for pasta with a simple marinara sauce made from fresh garden tomatoes.

WHEN TO DRINK: Conventional wisdom suggests enjoying basic Chablis within two or three years after the vintage. It’s delicious now, and there’s no reason to hold it.

VALUE:

It’s a good value at Wine-Searcher.com’s $27 average U.S. retail.

WEB LINK:

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

