Felem: Hic et Nunc resurrects an almost-extinct grape

Recently I learned that the winery, Hic et Nunc, in Piedmont, about which I have written in the past , had introduced a new wine made from an old grape in the Monferrato area. This grape, Baratuciat, had fallen into almost extinction, before Hic et Nunc decided to produce this wine.

My friend, Massimo Rosolen, owner of Hic et Nunc, was kind enough to send me a sample of his new wine, called Felem, for my report.

As is my preference, I tasted the Felem along with my wife’s excellent meal. The Felem was a 2021 Felem Vino Bianco, a 13.5% alcohol wine made from 100% Baratuciat grapes. The grapes were fermented on the lees at controlled temperatures. Aging was in stainless steel tanks on the yeasts. The resultant wine was a pale gold in color with a very light fruit nose. We tasted it with Pollo Involtino served with farfalle in a tomato and wine cream sauce. The Felem finished medium and smooth with a unique but pleasant taste. It got better as we drank. I rated this wine a 91/92.

We were also sent recent vintages of other Hic et Nuns wines:

Altromondo Grignolino del Monferrato Casalese DOC 2022, which I rated a 92/93 and consider a very nice medium red wine.

Femminile Singolare Barbera del Monferrato DOC 2022, which I rated a 92.

Mondano Monferrato Nebbiolo DOC 2021, another new wine for the winery,

which I rated an 89. This wine was much thinner than the Nebbiolos from the Langhe Valley. It was good but I prefer a heavier Nebbiolo.

Monumento Barbera del Monferrato Superiore DOCG 2019. I’ve previously ratedf this wine, and I think it is one of the best Barbera wines I’ve tasted. I rated this wine a 94.

My thanks go to Massimo Rosolen for providing me the opportunity to taste these wines.