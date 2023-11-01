Felem: Hic et Nunc resurrects an almost-extinct grape

My friend, Massimo Rosolen, owner of Hic et Nunc, was kind enough to send me a sample of his new wine, called Felem, for my report.
As is my preference, I tasted the Felem along with my wife’s excellent meal. The Felem was a 2021 Felem Vino Bianco, a 13.5% alcohol wine made from 100% Baratuciat grapes. The grapes were fermented on the lees at controlled temperatures. Aging was in stainless steel tanks on the yeasts. The resultant wine was a pale gold in color with a very light fruit nose. We tasted it with Pollo Involtino served with farfalle in a tomato and wine cream sauce. The Felem finished medium and smooth with a unique but pleasant taste. It got better as we drank. I rated this wine a 91/92.
We were also sent recent vintages of other Hic et Nuns wines:
Altromondo Grignolino del Monferrato Casalese DOC 2022, which I rated a 92/93 and consider a very nice medium red wine.
Femminile Singolare Barbera del Monferrato DOC 2022, which I rated a 92.
Mondano Monferrato Nebbiolo DOC 2021, another new wine for the winery,
which I rated an 89. This wine was much thinner than the Nebbiolos from the Langhe Valley. It was good but I prefer a heavier Nebbiolo.
Monumento Barbera del Monferrato Superiore DOCG 2019. I’ve previously ratedf this wine, and I think it is one of the best Barbera wines I’ve tasted. I rated this wine a 94.
My thanks go to Massimo Rosolen for providing me the opportunity to taste these wines.